Soccer Superstar Wayne Rooney Busted for Drunk Driving ... In a VW Beetle

Wayne Rooney Arrested for Drunk Driving in VW Beetle

Breaking News

Soccer legend Wayne Rooney was arrested for drunk driving in England on Friday morning after cops stopped the superstar behind the wheel of a black VW beetle.

The 31-year-old pulled over the Everton striker around 2 AM in Cheshire (North West England) and determined he was over the legal limit to drive.

Rooney -- the all-time scoring leader for both the England national team and Manchester United -- was released and is due back in court on Sept. 18th.

What's worse ... Rooney was reportedly driving with a 29-year-old woman in the car at the time of his arrest. His pregnant wife Coleen was vacationing in Spain with their children when she got the call about Wayne's arrest.

So far, no comment from Rooney's camp.