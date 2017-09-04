Celebs & Their Kids Feelin' the Heat & Fun at Malibu Chili Cook-Off

Celebs & Their Kids Feelin' Heat & Fun At Malibu Chili Cook-Off

Instead of heading outta town for Labor Day weekend ... Orlando Bloom, Kourtney Kardashian, Robin Thicke and Katie Holmes grabbed their mini-mes and soaked up a Malibu tradition.

They were all spotted at Malibu Kiwanis Chili Cook-Off -- which has been a thing for 36 years now. Orlando rode the giant swinging chairs Sunday with his adorable 6-year-old son, Flynn -- and Kourtney also did some carnival rides with her kids.

Scott Disick was there too, but with a new chick. Also taking in the fun ... Kendall Jenner and apparent new bf Blake Griffin, Anthony Kiedis and even Tom Hanks.

Chili brings people together! Well, until ... y'know.