R&B Singer Keke Wyatt Has Public Meltdown After Husband Leaves Her 8 Months Pregnant

R&B Singer Keke Wyatt My Husband's Leaving Me While I'm 8 Mos. Pregnant!!

R&B singer Keke Wyatt was drowning in her tears as she revealed her husband's plans to drop her while 8 months pregnant ... after he allegedly cheated.

Keke, who once starred on "R&B Divas: Atlanta," posted her meltdown Tuesday. She and Michael Ford have been married since 2010. She says Michael decided he wanted out because of trust issues, but she's calling BS.

She says she's dealing with a lot -- besides being pregnant, her first child with Ford has been in and out of the hospital fighting cancer. Now the divorce.

Keke regained her composure and fired off a message to Mike's alleged side chicks. If her version of the story is accurate ... sounds like she's better off without him.