Taylor Swift Gives Kylie Jenner Back Her Billboard Corner, Sam Smith Takes Over

Taylor Swift came, saw -- made things awkward -- but ultimately conquered ... so she's done sharing corner space with Kylie Jenner.
Taylor and Kylie's billboard turf war on Santa Monica Blvd. in WeHo proved to be short-lived ... Taylor's billboard pimping her single "Look What You Made Me Do" has been replaced by Sam Smith, whose new music drops Friday.
It's unclear when the billboard was replaced ... but it makes sense after Taylor easily shot up to No. 1 on Spotify's global chart with over 44 MILLION streams. For what it's worth, "Life of Kylie" has struggled in TV ratings.
Take it away, Sammy!