Michael Rooker Thanks LAFD Firefighters Who 'Kicked Ass' to Save His Home and Others

Michael Rooker LAFD 'Kicked Ass' ... And Saved Homes!!!

Michael Rooker still has a house after L.A.'s massive wildfire scorched 7,000 acres -- including several in his neighborhood -- and he knows exactly who to thank.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star gave huge props to the LAFD Tuesday at LAX for going toe-to-toe with the largest wildfire in L.A. County history, and sparing countless homes from the blaze.

Three houses were destroyed, but firefighters were able to contain the flames, so people like Michael and his neighbors can start returning home. Yondu put it best ... they flat-out kicked ass.