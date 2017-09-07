Hurricane Irma Evacuees Swarm Miami International Airport

Hurricane Irma Evacuees Swarm Miami Airport

Hurricane Irma's catastrophic winds barreling their way to Florida have triggered a mass exodus and Miami International Airport is feeling the squeeze.

This video was shot Thursday in one of the terminals and you can see would-be passengers packed like sardines inside. The person who shot this video was turned away because she couldn't get a flight. She sent her daughter on a plane to Buffalo and hopes to follow tomorrow.

Some airlines have already started cancelling flights and aren't expected to resume until Sept. 11.

JetBlue on Wednesday reduced fares ... capping them at $159.