Kid Rock Hits Campaign Trail During Concert, Tells Nazis to 'Stay the F*** Away!'

He's Kid Rock and he approves this message: "Nazis and bigots ... stay the f**k away!"
Kid's all but confirmed he's running for a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan next year -- and gave us a peek at his platform during his Wednesday night show in Grand Rapids. Standing behind a presidential podium, he barked, "Call me a racist 'cause I'm not PC, and think you have to remind me that Black Lives Matter!"
Then he went off on nazis and the KKK.
Important to note: Candidate Kid's podium read, "United States of 'Merica" and he was flanked by hot chicks wearing only men's button downs.
If he's for real, it's gonna be an awesome campaign to watch.