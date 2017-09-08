Janet Jackson Goes Back On Tour, Looking So Good

Janet Jackson Looking Soo Good Back Onstage ... Just Ask Tyler Perry

Janet Jackson is finally back on tour, and fans -- including Tyler Perry -- are reaping the benefits of some serious post breakup hotness.

Janet resumed her State of the World tour Thursday night in Lafayette, Louisiana -- but you'd never guess she'd given birth earlier this year. JJ wore some tight tops and flaunted her bod way more than she did before postponing her tour last year.

Of course, a lot's changed since then. Besides having baby Eissa, she's divorcing Wissam Al Mana.

His loss is the fans' gain. Her longtime friend Tyler was in the audience ... dancing and singing along.

Welcome back, Miss Jackson! Yeah, 'cause we're nasty.