Leonardo DiCaprio Holds Hands with Ex Girlfriend Toni Garrn Leaving Club

Leonardo DiCaprio's still holding on to old flames ... until he notices he's been spotted by the paps.
Leo was seen leaving 1 Oak in NYC early Saturday morning -- around 5 AM -- tightly holding hands with ex-gf and Victoria's Secret model Toni Garrn. We're told he arrived at the club earlier with a couple other gal pals, but left with Toni ... and a bodyguard.
We're told the 2 quickly separated once they saw their pic being taken ... but got back together later.
Leo and Toni starting dating back in 2013, but broke it off after about a year ... then she started dating NBA star Chandler Parsons. Garrn and Parsons split in November.
Nice rebound for Toni.