Miss America Trump Screwed Us On Climate, Charlottesville

Miss America Winner, Other Contestants Rip President Trump

The new Miss America says President Trump missed the boat on climate change -- and her fellow contestants went after POTUS too during the Sunday night competition in Atlantic City.

Cara Mund, Miss North Dakota, went directly after Trump when she was asked about the U.S. pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord -- saying it was wrong to take us out of the negotiations ... especially because there's evidence of climate change.

Unlike other beauty pageant contestants in recent years -- it was a remarkably succinct and informed response. Likewise, Margana Wood, Miss Texas, took a jab at the Prez over Charlottesville.

The Miss America crown is just the first step for Cara ... who says she wants to be the first female Governor of North Dakota.

No swimsuit competition for that race.