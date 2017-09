Suzy Bishop in 'Moonrise Kingdom' 'Memba Her?!

Kara Hayward is best known for playing the rebellious lefty Suzy Bishop -- opposite Jared Gilman as Sam Shakusky -- in the 2012 Wes Anderson masterpiece 'Moonrise Kingdom.' Guess what she looks like now!