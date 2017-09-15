Fergie Sidesteps Baby & Marriage Questions Days Before Split With Josh Duhamel

Fergie Sidesteps Baby, Marriage Questions Days Before Split

Fergie looked visibly uncomfortable answering personal questions about her life with Josh Duhamel just days before announcing their split.

Fergie sat down with "Cubby and Carolina in the Morning" on KTU 103.5 in NYC last Friday and was hit with a range of questions about her life with Duhamel. Not only was she asked about the possibility of welcoming a new kid into their family ... but she was asked about their sex life too.

Fergie does a great job of dancing around the questions ... but you gotta imagine she was squirming inside considering they announced their split less than a week later.