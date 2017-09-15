Heather Locklear All Clear In Car Crash ... Cops Wrap Investigation

Heather Locklear Won't Face Criminal Charges After Crashing Porsche into Ditch

EXCLUSIVE

Heather Locklear can officially rest easy knowing she won't face any criminal consequences following driving her Porsche into a ditch because cops say their investigation is a wrap.

Law enforcement sources tell us they've determined drugs and alcohol were absolutely not a factor in the accident.

We're told cops won't pull Locklear's phone records (to determine if she was distracted) or investigate the speed at which she was driving because it was only her in the wreck, no one else was injured and no property was damaged.

TMZ broke the story ... Locklear drove her Porsche into a ditch in Thousand Oaks Thursday night. The 55-year-old was taken to a local hospital with only minor injuries.

It appears she's just fine ... posting Friday that she was "home and good" and thanking everyone for their concern.

Our sources say it'll be up to Heather and her insurance company to hash things out from here.