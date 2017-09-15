President Trump's Dinner with Dems Sits Well with Both Parties ... For Now

Prez Trump Dining with Dems Sits Well With Pelosi & Hatch

President Trump getting praise from BOTH sides of the aisle? Let that sink in ... 'cause it might be happening for the first time ... according to Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Orrin Hatch.

First, we got Rep Pelosi at Reagan National Airport -- the day after her big White House dinner with the Prez to talk DACA -- and she sounded all hearts and flowers about the momentous occasion. However, there was also just a hint of ... 'let's wait and see' ... in her voice.

As for how GOP leaders are feeling about Trump reaching across the aisle dinner table? Well, we got Sen. Hatch on Capitol Hill, and asked if there was any jealousy among Trump's party. Again ... it's all good with him ... and, in fact, just part of the plan.

Hmmm, is that ... hope we hear?