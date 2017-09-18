Kevin Hart I'm Smiling Through Extortion Plot ... It's My Job!

Kevin Hart Working, Smiling Through Extortion Scandal

Kevin Hart isn't missing a beat when it comes to making money ... extortion plot, be damned.

In fact, Kevin was all smiles Monday morning on the set of "Night School," which is currently shooting in Clayton, Georgia. His face didn't show any tension about the fact someone tried to get up to 8 figures from him to keep a video of him allegedly cheating under wraps.

As TMZ first reported, authorities are on the case and closing in on a suspect.

Kevin seems confident. Or he's just a really good actor.