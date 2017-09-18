Kyrie Irving: I Didn't Speak with LeBron Before Leaving CLE, 'Why Would I Have To?'

Breaking News
Kyrie Irving says he didn't talk with ANY of his Cavs teammates before deciding to leave Cleveland -- including LeBron James-- saying he doesn't have an obligation to tell ANYONE about his decisions.
Irving appeared on ESPN's First Take and dug his heels in when explaining why he shouldn't have to explain himself to LeBron ... or anyone.
Irving says it's "nothing personal" ... yeah, right.
Irving says he understands why LeBron may have taken it personally, but sincerely doesn't give a crap.
When does Boston play Cleveland again?