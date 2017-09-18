'Too Close' Singer Sued Your Rent is Running Real Late You're Makin' It Hard for Me

Next Singer Raphael Brown Owes His Landlord $48k in Late Rent, According to Lawsuit

The singer from Next is being sued for allegedly being a deadbeat tenant.

TMZ has obtained a copy of a lawsuit in which Raphael Brown is being hauled to court by his landlord, claiming the singer is late on 5 months of rent.

To be exact, the landlord says she's owed $48,000 in back rent.

BTW ... the crib is a palatial estate in Encino, which vaguely resembles a castle ... although it's not in the Alps. It's in the San Fernando Valley.

Brown is still living in the house. The landlord is also trying to get a court order to evict him.