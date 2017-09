$338M Powerball Winner Charged with Sexual Assault Of an Underage Girl

$338M Powerball Winner Charged with Sexually Assaulting a Minor

The guy who scored a $338 million Powerball jackpot has been busted for sex crimes involving an underage girl.

Prosecutors charged Pedro Quezada with multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault of a minor Wednesday in Passaic, NJ.

Authorities say Quezada -- who reportedly opted for the $152 mil lump sum after taxes in 2013 -- sexually assaulted the victim when he lived in Passaic, and she was between 11 and 14 years old.

The 49-year-old is facing more than 20 years in prison if convicted.