Andre Ward Retires from Boxing 'Body Can't Take It Anymore'

Andre Ward Retires from Boxing, 'My Body Can't Take It Anymore'

Breaking News

Boxing superstar Andre Ward is officially hanging up his gloves -- retiring from the sport after 32 straight victories.

The 33-year-old superstar says he loves boxing and has learned so much from it -- but "my body can no longer put up with the rigors of the sport."

He added, "As I walk away from the sport of boxing today, I leave at the top of your glorious mountain, which was always my vision and my dream. I did it. We did it."

Ward is undefeated -- with a 32-0 record. He's the reigning light heavyweight champion of the world.

"If I cannot give my family, my team, and the fans everything that I have, then I should no longer be fighting," Ward added.

"Above all, I give God the Glory, for allowing me to do what I’ve done, for as long as I have."

Respect.