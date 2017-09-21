Andre Ward Retires from Boxing, 'My Body Can't Take It Anymore'

Boxing superstar Andre Ward is officially hanging up his gloves -- retiring from the sport after 32 straight victories.
The 33-year-old superstar says he loves boxing and has learned so much from it -- but "my body can no longer put up with the rigors of the sport."
He added, "As I walk away from the sport of boxing today, I leave at the top of your glorious mountain, which was always my vision and my dream. I did it. We did it."
Ward is undefeated -- with a 32-0 record. He's the reigning light heavyweight champion of the world.
"If I cannot give my family, my team, and the fans everything that I have, then I should no longer be fighting," Ward added.
"Above all, I give God the Glory, for allowing me to do what I’ve done, for as long as I have."
Respect.