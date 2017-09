Heather Owens on 'Mr. Belvedere' 'Memba Her?!

Tracy Wells (now Tracy Tofte) is best known for playing the adorable daughter, Heather Owens -- opposite Christopher Hewett and Bob Uecker -- in the '80s family sitcom "Mr. Belvedere." Guess what she looks like now!