Aaron Carter 911 Call, He Didn't Qualify for Involuntary Commitment

Aaron Carter was in his right mind -- relatively speaking -- when authorities rushed to his home Thursday for a welfare check.

TMZ broke the story ... law enforcement rushed to Aaron's home after getting a call from someone who felt he was slurring his speech and not of sound mind. The man who interacted with Aaron was FaceTiming him.

According to dispatch audio, Aaron was evaluated at his Florida apartment and they found no "suspicious activity" when they saw him face-to-face.

They concluded he did not meet the criteria for involuntary commitment, so they left.