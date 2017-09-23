WWE's Charlotte Flair: Ronda Rousey 'Knows Where to Find Me'

Is Ronda Rousey about to rumble with Ric Flair's daughter?
It's not official quite yet ... but Charlotte Flair just got in the latest shots as they hype up a potential WWE mega-match.
"She knows where to find me," Charlotte told TMZ Sports at LAX ... before hinting that she'd wreck the ex-UFC champ in the ring.
Remember -- Ronda, Charlotte and their gal pals were in a WWE promo a few weeks ago ... sparking rumors of a Flair vs. Rousey super-fight.
We asked Charlotte if the match was already set ... and it kinda seemed like she was holdin' out on us.
Either way, Flair says she's got a ton of respect for Ronda ... cause her ass-kickin' blazed a trail for female superstars in the UFC and WWE.
Fun fact: The Nature Boy's a HUGE Rousey fan too -- WOOOO!!