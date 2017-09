Kylie Jenner Hits Up Vegas, Undercover After Pregnancy News

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner walked with purpose Saturday night ... just a day after TMZ broke the story ... she's pregnant.

Kylie joined Travis in Vegas, where he performed but made no mention of his soon-to-be kid. She's wearing loose fitting threads, which is probably the way we're gonna see her for the next 5 months.

As we reported, Travis was boasting to his buds a week ago that they're expecting a girl.

If big sister Kim is any indication, Kylie will have no problems bouncing back.