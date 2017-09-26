Jessica Alba Honestly, Your Hemp Company's Harshin' Our Buzz

Jessica Alba's Honest Company Sues Hemp Product Company, Honest Herbal, for Infringement

EXCLUSIVE

Jessica Alba's Honest company is not keeping things mellow with a health and wellness competitor it believes ripped off their brand name to boost sales ... according to a new suit.

Alba's company is going after a Colorado company, Honest Herbal -- which makes cannabinoid rich hemp products -- for trademark infringement. According to the docs ... Herbal intentionally jacked the 'Honest' name to confuse customers into thinking its products are associated with Alba's.

Honest Company claims it sent a letter to Honest Herbal earlier this month asking them to drop the Honest moniker to avoid a suit ... but it was ignored.

Honest Company's suing not just for money, but for an order forcing the other company to 86 the name.