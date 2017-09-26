NFL's Jarvis Landry Off the Hook In Dom. Violence Case

Miami Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry will NOT face criminal charges for an alleged domestic violence incident involving the mother of his child, officials in FL have confirmed.

The Ft. Lauderdale PD was looking into an April 1 incident in which Landry allegedly got physical with the woman. Both Landry and the alleged victim later denied he ever struck her.

The case was kicked over to the Broward County State Attorney's Office -- which ultimately decided not to move forward with charges.

Landry issued a statement through his reps saying, "I am very thankful that this matter is over and my family and I can put this behind us now."

"I greatly respect and appreciate the Broward County State Attorney’s Office for their hard work and thorough investigation into this matter and I am thankful that they were able to come to a conclusion that reaffirms the true facts that no crime was committed."

"My daughter’s mother and I will continue to co-parent to raise our child in a happy and healthy environment."