Beyonce and Jay-Z Hit the Town in NYC After Release of Her New Song

Beyonce hit up the Big Apple Friday night for some chow with hubby Jay-Z.

Bey had a busy week. Thursday she released a song, "Mi Gente," on her website. Beyonce teamed up with Columbian artist J. Balvin and Willy William for the remix of their Reggae hit.

Proceeds for the song will go to help victims of the hurricanes as well as the earthquake in Mexico.

I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands. To help go to Beyonce.com/reliefefforts. A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 28, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT