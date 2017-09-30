David Spade Puts His 1987 Buick Grand National Up for Sale

David Spade My Badass Buick's Gotta Go ... Up for Sale for $33k

Exclusive Details

David Spade's parting ways with one of his tricked out rides ... and it can be yours for a pretty reasonable price.

Spade's selling his recently revamped 1987 Buick Grand National -- aka his "troublemaker car" -- which was once featured on "Jay Leno's Garage." We're told he's unloading the car, which he's had for 12 years, because he doesn't have room for it anymore.

The 'Joe Dirt' star's dropped nearly $9k on the vehicle the past year to get it in tip-top shape ... and has it listed for $33,000.

And speaking of Joe Dirt ... we're told Spade might be selling the classic movie car he paid almost a million for next.

