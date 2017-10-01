Marseille Terror Attack: Man Kills 2 Women with Knife, Gets Gunned Down

Marseille Terror Attack Man Kills 2 Women with Knife ... Gunned Down by Soldiers

A man stabbed 2 women to death with a knife Sunday at a train station in Marseille, France while yelling "Allahu Akbar" before he was gunned down by soldiers ... and it's being called a likely terrorist attack.

The suspect used a butcher knife in the attack at the Saint Charles train station, and it was reportedly unprovoked and random. He lunged at the 2 ladies -- who were 17 and 20 years old -- screaming the Arabic phrase, before slashing 1 in the throat and stabbing the other in her chest and stomach.

As you can see, the scene was a bloodbath ... with people panicking and authorities drawing their weapons.

The man was shot dead by nearby soldiers who were patrolling the area. France is currently in a state of emergency due to other terror attacks that have plagued the country as of late.

Anti-terror officials say they are currently investigating any links the man might have had to terrorist organizations.