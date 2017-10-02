U.S. Olympian Across the Street from Vegas Shooting ... 5 Hours in Lockdown

U.S. Olympic pole vaulter Sandi Morris says she was "across the street" from the Vegas shooting Sunday night -- and was kept in lockdown at The Luxor for 5 hours until officials deemed it safe to leave.

The Luxor is actually closer to the site of the shooting than the Mandalay Bay -- and Morris says she was inside the hotel watching The Blue Man Group show when the incident began.

Morris -- who won silver at the 2016 Olympics in Rio -- details how officials stopped the show and locked down the building to keep everyone safe.

She says show officials passed out blankets, water and food -- including bananas that were supposed to be used in the show.