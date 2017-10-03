'Goodfellas' Actor Chuck Low Morrie Kessler Dead at 89

'Goodfellas' Actor Chuck Low Dead at 89

We lost another Goodfella -- Chuck Low, who famously played Morrie Kessler died at the age of 89.

Low was a close friend of Robert De Niro -- he was actually his landlord when he first got into acting ... eventually co-starring with him in "Goodfellas."

He reportedly died at a nursing home in New Jersey on Sept. 18 and, having served 30 years in the service ... got full military honors.

Low's most memorable role came as Morrie of Morrie's Wigs fame. His pal De Niro actually got to whack him. He went on to land roles in "The Sopranos," "Scent of a Woman" and "The Mission."

You'll recall Frank Vincent, who also starred in "Goodfellas" and 'Sopranos,' died the week before Low.