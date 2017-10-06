Glen Davis Mocks Cam Newton 'Probably Has Woman Problems'

Ex-NBA star Glen "Big Baby" Davis says he believes Cam Newton was sincere in his apology -- but that didn't stop him from clowning on the QB last night.

"I think he was sincere. I think he just made a mistake," Davis said on his way out of Poppy in L.A. ... "He's probably got woman problems or something."

Davis also said Cam shouldn't sweat losing his Greek yogurt sponsor because he thinks it tastes like "baby food" anyway.

So, what can Cam do now?

"I think his clothing should express how he feels. I think he should wear some women's clothing."

Yeah, hold your breath on that one.