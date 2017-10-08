'DWTS' Maksim Chmerkovskiy Golf Clubs Jacked ... In Weird Getaway

'DWTS' Star Maksim Chmerkovskiy Got His Golf Clubs Jacked in Plain Sight

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is out one set of expensive golf clubs ... after someone drove by and jacked his gear straight out of his trunk.

Law enforcement sources tell us the 'DWTS' dancer was parked outside a Hollywood Hills home Wednesday night, when someone rolled up in an SUV next to his whip.

Someone inside the house with Maks saw a man hop out, pop open Maks' trunk somehow and steal his golf club set, which our sources say is worth about $10,000.

The guy threw the clubs in his SUV and took off before anyone could stop him.

Cops are investigating.