Nene Leakes Tells Audience Member She Hopes She Gets Raped By Uber Driver

NeNe Leakes Fires Back At Heckler I Hope Your Uber Driver Rapes You

Nene Leakes held nothing back in lashing out at a heckler ... telling the female audience member she hoped she'd get raped by an Uber driver on her trip back home.

Leakes was performing standup at a show in Oakland Saturday night and the crowd wasn't into it. You can hear the audience booing the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star just before she fires back with the rape comment.

It's the second time in the last week NeNe's gotten into with someone ... she lashed out at Kim Zolciak's 20-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann -- calling her racist and a fake Kylie Jenner -- after Brielle posted a video from NeNe's house showing a beetle crawling across the floor.

It's unclear what the audience member said to NeNe to get her so riled up.