Ciara & Janet Jackson Mommy & Me Day at Disneyland!!!

Ciara & Janet Jackson Take the Kiddos to Disneyland!!!

Ciara and Janet Jackson barely have kids old enough to enjoy Disneyland ... not that anyone needs an excuse to hit up The Happiest Place on Earth.

Ciara and her 3-year-old son, Future, teamed up for a super play date with Janet and 10-month-old son Eissa on Tuesday flanked by a few friends ... and a small army.

Janet and Ciara were surrounded by 6 bodyguards. Miss Jackson also hired 3 VIP tour guides ... because that's how she rolls.

They hopped on Space Mountain, and the Indiana Jones and the Peter Pan rides, among others.

Not that Eissa will remember, but at least Janet enjoyed the carousel ride.