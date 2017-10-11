'Little Women: Dallas' Pregnant Again But Who's The Daddy???

'Little Women: Dallas' Star Bri Barlup Is Pregnant With Second Kid, But Who's the Daddy???

"Little Women: Dallas" star Bri Barlup might wanna call up Jerry Springer ... she's expecting baby number two but has no idea who's the baby daddy.

We're told Bri's about 5 months along and that there are 2 guys who could be the father. They both will be taking paternity tests.

There's also the question of whether the child will carry the dwarfism gene ... something Bri most likely won't know until the baby is born.

She already has a 3-year-old son, Malik, who's also a little person, with an ex-boyfriend.

Congrats!