Vladimir Putin Gets Puppy for His Birthday ... Pray for the Puppy!!!

Vladimir Putin has a new bff -- a super adorable puppy, which he'll probably turn into a vicious killer in no time flat.

The Russian Prez got the lil' pooch as a belated birthday gift Wednesday from the president of Turkmenistan -- and you gotta see the video of the hand off. Full "Lion King" style.

The Central Asian shepherd pup's name is Verny -- Russian for "loyal" -- and even though we're normally suckers for anyone snuggling with cute puppies ... still not enough to overlook alleged human rights atrocities on Putin's watch.

Nothing personal, Verny -- but keep your head on a swivel, dawg!