John Legend's Napa Vineyard Feeling the Heat in Wildfires

John Legend's keeping a close eye on the massive wildfires in California's wine country, because the vineyard that produces his wine is flirting with disaster.

The singer's LVE Collection Wines are produced at Raymond Vineyards in Napa, which is smack-dab in the middle of the surrounding blaze. The owner of the vineyard, Jean-Charles Boisset, tells TMZ the fires are 5 miles away in every direction, so John's grapes and vines are safe ... for now.

However, we're told Legend's been informed his grapes will most likely be affected by the smoke. The damaged ones would have to be sorted out at harvest time ... which could increase costs. As you can see, the sky over the vineyard is smokey as hell.

The fast-moving fires in Cali's wine country have killed more than 20 people and hundreds are missing. And the inferno's far from contained.