Mexican Soap Star What Did el Cinco Fingers Say To the Reporter's Face?

Mexican Soap Star Eduardo Yanez Bitch Slaps Reporter on Red Carpet

Mexican soap star Eduardo Yanez is making a name for himself in the U.S. -- around the world, really -- after slapping the hell out of a reporter in Los Angeles.

The telenovela star's violent confrontation with a Univision reporter is going way more viral than any acting he's ever done. The reporter, Paco Fuentes, asked Yanez this week how he felt about his son setting up a GoFundMe page to pay for car repairs.

Yanez was so offended by the question he maniacally flipped out, and slapped the reporter while everyone watched in complete shock.

Yanez is known for his temper with reporters ... so we're guessing Paco won't get an apology anytime soon.