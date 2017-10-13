'Friday the 13th' Star Hoping to Kill Some Motherf*****s!!! (TGIF the 13th???)

'Friday the 13th' Star Kane Hodder: 'If I'm Lucky I'll Kill A Couple Motherf*****s'

EXCLUSIVE

The guy who played Jason Voorhees in the 'Friday the 13th' movies is out for blood -- due to some pent up rage after a 3-hour makeup session.

Kane Hodder tells us he's reprising his role from the seventh 'Friday the 13th' -- when he actually took off the mask -- for "Rock and Shock" horror movie convention in Worcester, Massachusetts. Naturally, it's going down today ... Friday the 13th, and he says this will be his swan song.

Kane made it clear he's NOT a fan of the makeup process, but since he had to sit through it ... he'd love to act out a few scenes. Emphasis on ACT. We hope.

Still, there's one awesome reason he'd go through it again. Hollywood's just gotta call.