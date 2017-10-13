'KUWTK' Kris Jenner's Fake TV Home Back On the Market

'KUWTK' Home Used as Stand-in for Kris Jenner's House Hits the Market

EXCLUSIVE

The giant house you've seen on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" posing as Kris Jenner's home -- even though it really isn't -- is up for sale ... TMZ has learned.

The 7,843 sq. ft. Mediterranean villa with 7 beds, 9 baths, beautiful second floor balconies, a gourmet kitchen and a wine cellar is listed at $7.895 million. The pad's in Studio City, CA, and features awesome canyon and mountain views.

As you know, Kris and the girls actually live in and around Calabasas, so they never really lived in this house. It was just a stand-in for exterior shots. Kris' real-life home isn't shown for security reasons.

The crib -- listed by Brandon Assanti of Rodeo Realty -- has made the rounds in show biz. We're told it's been featured on "Chelsea Lately," "True Blood," "American Horror Story" and a Victoria's Secret commercial.

It's been on and off the market a few times -- so if you're a superfan with a few mil to burn, act now!