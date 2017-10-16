Aaron Rodgers More Valuable Than Tom Brady ... Says Greg Jennings

EXCLUSIVE

Aaron Rodgers means more to his team than any other football player in the NFL ... and that includes the arguable G.O.A.T. QB, Tom Brady ... so says former Packers WR Greg Jennings.

We asked Jennings -- a 2x Pro Bowler who was teammates with Rodgers -- turned Fox Sports analyst how crippling the loss of A.R. is to the 4-2 Packers.

"He means more to his team than any other player in this league."

More than 5x Super Bowl champ Tom Brady?

"Absolutely."

There's 1 ray of hope for Green Bay ... if Rodgers' broken collarbone heals up and he gets back on the field this season, Jennings believes the Packers gunslinger can still lead 'em to the Super Bowl.

No pressure.