Joy Behar Corden Attacked Bad Guy, Not Victims ... Cut Him a Break, Rose!!!

Joy Behar Defends James Corden's Harvey Weinstein Jokes

EXCLUSIVE

Joy Behar is jumping to James Corden's defense after his Harvey Weinstein jokes got him skewered.

We got Joy Monday in NYC where she said Rose McGowan was going after the wrong guy by blasting Corden for his Weinstein comments at an AMFAR event.

If ya missed it, Rose called him a "motherf**king piglet" -- but Joy says it's not like James was mocking Weinstein victims. Plus, she says it's hardly fresh ground ... lots of late night hosts have laid into the movie mogul.

Corden has since apologized, but the way Joy sees it ... there was no need. Not with actual piglets still roaming Hollywood -- and she names names.