Dodgers Winning World Series 'Great for America,' Says Former L.A. Mayor

A Dodgers World Series would be a HUGE win for the entire country -- so says longtime L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa﻿.

Not that he's biased or anything.

We got Mayor V -- who was in office from '05 to '13 -- out at Craig's ... and dude was straight beaming over his Boys in Blue -- declaring them America's team and saying this is absolutely their year.

"It would be great for the city of Los Angeles. It's great for America. Everybody loves the Dodgers," Antonio told TMZ Sports.

Don't know about that ... but we do know one celeb who's on the bandwagon.