Shia LaBeouf Cops Plea Deal in Drunken Savannah Arrest

Shia LaBeouf entered a guilty plea for his public intoxication arrest -- the one where he went off on a racist rant -- and the judge is sending him to anger management.

Shia entered the Savannah, GA courtroom Thursday morning, and didn't get any special celeb treatment -- he waited in the back of the court until his case was called. Once it was, Shia addressed the judge and pled guilty to obstruction and no contest to disorderly conduct. His public drunkenness charge was dismissed.

He was sentenced to anger management and one year probation. He also has to undergo alcohol evaluation, and pay $2,680 in fines.

TMZ broke the story ... the night of his arrest, police cameras captured Shia saying a slew of nasty and racist comments to the officers. Lowlights include -- "stupid bitch," "dumb f**k," telling a black officer he was going to hell ... for being black.

And, of course, telling another officer his wife watches porn because she loves "black d**k."

Good times.