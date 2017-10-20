TMZ

Gabrielle Union Don't Be Ashamed to Eat Butt

10/20/2017 2:55 PM PDT

Gabrielle Union: Don't Be Ashamed to Eat Butt

"So, how old were you when you first ate a butt?"

That's a real question Sway asked Gabrielle Union during his radio show in a conversation about sexual reciprocity ... a conversation that has everyone grabbing some Scope. 

Gabby appeared on "Sway in the Morning" and talked openly about sex -- and that's when tossed salads appeared on the menu. 

Dwyane Wade's wife says even though men will deny it, they enjoy a little backdoor love from women ... and they're singing a completely different tune in the bedroom. 

Butt -- it's what's for dinner. 

