Jamie Foxx: How Bout Them Dodgers!?

Here's 40 seconds of Jamie Foxx showing love to Dodgers ... right after busting out his Stephen A. Smith impression on the streets of L.A. -- and it's pretty hilarious.

Foxx had appeared on ESPN's "First Take" early Thursday morning in full costume and makeup as "Cleveland A. Smith" ... Stephen's equally excitable brother.

Hours after the show, he was still doing the Stephen A. voice -- "Ballers are gonna ball" -- before showing love to the Dodgers.

Fun clip.