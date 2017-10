MAXIM Halloween Party Gets Tricky

MAXIM always throws the best parties, and their Halloween offering did not disappoint.

The bash went down downtown at L.A. Center Studios, and tons of celebs showed up ... Lamar Odom, Joanna Krupa, Corinne Olympios, Demario Jackson, Chanel West Coast and others.

Jason Derulo performed, along with a bunch of DJs

Only one problem ... MAXIM parties may be getting too popular for its own good ... an enormous group of people waiting on the sidewalk to get in ... waited in vain.