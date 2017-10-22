Mickey Rourke, I Feel Sorry for Harvey Weinstein, Not that 'Piece of S***' Bill Cosby

Mickey Rourke Feels Sorry for Weinstein ... Not that 'Piece of S***' Cosby

Mickey Rourke feels badly for Harvey Weinstein ... and it all has to do with Hollywood envy.

We got Mickey in WeHo Saturday leaving Catch, and he told our photog ... although what Weinstein did is "f***** up," he's done a lot of good, and when powerful people stumble the jealous ones pounce to kill.

Mickey then sets his sights on Bill Cosby and fires. Turns out Mickey once dated a woman who Cosby allegedly committed some sexual misdeed. He wasn't dating her during the Cosby incident, but if he had been he tells us what he would have done ... and it's not pretty.