TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Greg Hardy Roughin' Up UFC Fighters in Training ... Says Boxing Coach

10/23/2017 12:35 AM PDT

Greg Hardy Roughin' Up UFC Fighters at Practice, Says Boxing Coach

EXCLUSIVE

Greg Hardy made a damn good decision switching over to MMA ... 'cause the former NFL star is already takin' out UFC fighters -- so says his boxing coach, Billy Padden

Billy wouldn't name names ... but told us Hardy's killin' it at American Top Team (ATT) -- an MMA gym stacked with heavy hitters like Junior dos Santos and Tyron Woodley.

"He actually knocked 2 UFC fighters down in sparring," Padden told TMZ Sports

Billy says Greg's a "natural born fighter" -- and even has a shot to be 1 of the best in the world.

So when it comes to the opponent for his first pro fight -- Joe "The Legend" Hawkins -- Padden told us The Kraken's gonna dominate. 

Billy also defended Hardy from the haters ... explaining how he's making the most of his 2nd chance.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web