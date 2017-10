Michael Rapaport: LeBron James 'Dissed My Kids'

LeBron James 'Dissed My Kids' ... Says Michael Rapaport

Michael Rapaport is finally coming clean about his beef with LeBron James ... saying it all goes back to how The King treated his 2 sons back in the day.

"When they ran into LeBron, he dissed my kids," Rapaport said on The Breakfast Club. "He gave 'em the f**kin' Heisman and turned his back to them."

Mike thinks 'Bron held a grudge against him 'cause their friends of friends had a bad falling out ... and took it out on his boys.

Rapaport couldn't believe it -- and says that makes LBJ the worst celeb he's ever met.

"It has nothing to do with a 10 and an 8-year-old ... don't play me and my kids."

"Out of all the athletes, out of all the celebrities, out of all the rappers I've ever met -- especially with my kids -- that was the only motherf**ker that ever did that. And I was like, 'Hell f**kin' no.'"